Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

KNDI opened at $2.13 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

