Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $182,000 Stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. Analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

