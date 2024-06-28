Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.