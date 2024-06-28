Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $148,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $699,800 over the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.87. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

