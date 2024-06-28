Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $164,000 in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 257,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.90. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

