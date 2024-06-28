Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $209,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.20% of Bionano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

BNGO stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 605.26% and a negative return on equity of 129.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

