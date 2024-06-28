Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $212,000 in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DNOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.57.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

