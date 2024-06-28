Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $198,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

