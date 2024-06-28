Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,540 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

WTTR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.99.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.