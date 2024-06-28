Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

