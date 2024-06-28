Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,223 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Archrock were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,471,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 927,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

