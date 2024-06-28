Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,409 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.39 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.