Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $172,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,829,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 130,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.