Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

(Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.