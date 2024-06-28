Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RANI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

