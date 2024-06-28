Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. Oshkosh has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.