Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.