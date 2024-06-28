Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

RRX opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

