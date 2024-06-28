Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,646.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,646 ($46.25) and last traded at GBX 3,637 ($46.14), with a volume of 31205336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,615 ($45.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,500 ($44.40) in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,015.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,345.05.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($66,767.35). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

