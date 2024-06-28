Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,646.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,646 ($46.25) and last traded at GBX 3,637 ($46.14), with a volume of 31205336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,615 ($45.86).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,500 ($44.40) in a research report on Friday, March 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL
Relx Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Relx
In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($66,767.35). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.