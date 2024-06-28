Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

Shares of RENB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Renovaro Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.25.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovaro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renovaro by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

