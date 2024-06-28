Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

Shares of RENB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Renovaro Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renovaro by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

