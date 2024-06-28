Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,077,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 506.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

