Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) in the last few weeks:

6/20/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

6/10/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.