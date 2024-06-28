REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of REV Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period.

NYSE:REVG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.69. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

