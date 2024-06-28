Robert W. Baird Trims Workiva (NYSE:WK) Target Price to $94.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

