Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $204.00 at Citigroup

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

