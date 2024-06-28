Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.07

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 11,901 shares changing hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

