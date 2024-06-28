Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Safran has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Safran Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

