Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $266.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.