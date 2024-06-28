Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.

Samsara Stock Up 5.0 %

IOT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Samsara by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.