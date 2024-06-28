Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,466,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,241,157.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,274,481.94.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $3,183,360.00.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00.
Samsara Stock Up 5.0 %
IOT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.
View Our Latest Analysis on IOT
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.