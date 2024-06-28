Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Performance

SSLZY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

