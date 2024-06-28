Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santos Stock Performance
SSLZY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
Santos Company Profile
