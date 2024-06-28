SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About SANUWAVE Health
