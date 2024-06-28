Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Update

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sanwa Price Performance
SNWAF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
Sanwa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanwa
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sanwa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanwa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.