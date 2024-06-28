Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Update

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sanwa Price Performance

SNWAF opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Sanwa has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

