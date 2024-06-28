SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.94

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €165.94 ($178.43) and traded as high as €187.56 ($201.68). SAP shares last traded at €186.02 ($200.02), with a volume of 1,857,493 shares.

SAP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.94.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

