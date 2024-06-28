Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,031.58

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,031.58 ($13.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.06). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.93), with a volume of 114,840 shares traded.

Savills Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,786.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($708,436.13). In other news, insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.17) per share, for a total transaction of £55,850 ($70,848.66). Also, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.94), for a total value of £558,460.20 ($708,436.13). Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

