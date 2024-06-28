Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.