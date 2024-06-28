Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $276.00

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.49), with a volume of 2507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.48).

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.83. The stock has a market cap of £672.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5,470.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

