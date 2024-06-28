Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $23.58. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 37,224 shares.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.