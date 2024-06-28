Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOMLY opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Secom has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

