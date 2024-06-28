Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $22.02. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 188,633 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

