Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.68

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 24799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.