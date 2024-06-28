Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $30.85 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.8434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 205.04%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
