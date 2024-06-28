Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 46.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,009.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

