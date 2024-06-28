Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 46.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,009.3 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $18.26.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.