Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 71.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

