Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Rises By 100.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AGLXY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. AGL Energy has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.20.
AGL Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.