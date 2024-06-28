Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Drops By 36.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is an increase from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.