Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declines By 45.8%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 5.4 %

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.