Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Declines By 82.2%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Aires Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.25 on Friday. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

