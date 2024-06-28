Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Declines By 53.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Athena Gold
