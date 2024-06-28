Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Declines By 53.0%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

