Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rises By 559.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 559.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atos Stock Up 4.7 %

Atos stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Atos has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

