Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

